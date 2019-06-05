

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ottawa Police are looking for witnesses to a reported assault in the Carlington neighbourhood.

Police say a man in his 20s was found with serious injuries on Rosenthal Ave., just west of Merivale Rd., at around 9:12 p.m. Tuesday. He remains in hospital in serious condition.

Two men were arrested nearby, but so far no charges have been announced.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.