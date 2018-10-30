

Ottawa Police are looking to identify a woman in relation to Monday's homicide on Carruthers Avenue.

Police were called to Carruthers Avenue just before 4 a.m. on Monday after residents reported hearing gunshots. One woman told CTV News “all of a sudden, I hear pow, pow, pow, pow, pow. I’ll never forget it as long as I live.” Later, police found the victim's body in an alleyway.

Police have identified the victim as 23-year-old Guled Ahmed of Toronto.

The investigation continues. Police say residents in the area will continue to see a police presence. A police drone was deployed Monday evening to search the area for clues.

No arrests have been made in the case.