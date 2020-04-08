OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying two suspects in an alleged swarming in the Billings Bridge area of Bank Street in early March.

Police say several men confronted a man in the area at around 5:37 p.m. Monday, March 6, and allegedly assaulted him and stole several personal items before running away.

The man suffered minor injuries.

Ottawa Police are now looking for help identifying two suspects.

The first is described as a black man, about 18-20 years old, with a medium build and a black goatee. He was wearing a light-coloured hoodie and a grey coat.

The second suspect is described as a Middle Eastern man, around 18-20 years old, with a medium build and a beard. He was wearing a black hoodie and a black coat.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.