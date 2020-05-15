OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of breaking into a garage in late April.

Police say at around 12:04 p.m., April 24, a man entered a partially opened garage on Champagne Avenue South, between Hickory Street and Beech Street, and stole a bike.

The suspect was wearing an orange jacket, a black ball cap, and carrying a black backpack when he entered the garage but police say he appears to have discarded the jacket and hat before leaving with the bicycle. He was wearing what appears to be a black hoodie underneath the coat.

The man is described as Caucasian, in his mid-30s, about 5'6" (168 cm) tall, with short dark hair and a short beard.

Anyone with information regarding this break-in, or any other break-in, is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2655.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.