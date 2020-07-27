OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man following a reported assault in the Billings Bridge area on Sunday.

In a press release, police said they were investigating an "incident" that happened at around 5:40 p.m. Sunday on Riverside Drive, near Bank Street, and were seeking to identify a "suspicious male."

Police did not elaborate on the incident in the press release, but in an emailed response to CTV News, Const. Amy Gagnon said investigators confirmed it was an assault, during which one person suffered non-life threatening injuries.

The person police are seeking to identify is alleged to be violent and the public is warned not to approach him.

The man is described as white, in his mid-to-late 40s, 5'10" to 6' (178 to 183 cm) tall, with a slim build and very short buzz cut hair.

At the time of the alleged incident, he was wearing a red shirt, light beige shorts and white socks and dark-coloured shoes. He was also carrying or wearing black winter mitts.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the East Criminal Investigation Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 3566.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), or crimestoppers.ca.