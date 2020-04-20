OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying a man suspected of robbing a bank in Chinatown last week.

Police say a man entered a financial institution on Somerset Street West, near Bronson Avenue, at around 1:40 p.m. Friday, April 17, and passed a note to the teller demanding cash. He left with an undisclosed amount of money.

No one was hurt.

Ottawa Police have described the suspect as a man with an average build, about 5'8" (173 cm) tall. He was wearing a surgical mask, a black jacket over a grey hoodie and was carrying a brown coat over his arm.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.