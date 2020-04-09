OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an alleged assault in the west end.

Police say two men got into a fight at around 11:25 a.m. March 12, in the area of Meadowlands Drive and Fisher Avenue. One of the men hit the other on the head with an unspecified weapon, causing a serious injury.

The suspect then ran away.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian male, 17 to 25 years old, with short black hair. He wore a black-coloured winter jacket, a grey hoodie and blue jeans.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.