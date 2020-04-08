Ottawa Police seek to ID suspect in March robbery on Jeanne d'Arc
Ottawa Police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an alleged robbery on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard March 21, 2020. (Ottawa Police handout)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an east-end robbery.
Ottawa Police say at around 4:08 p.m. March 21, a male suspect walked into a store on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard North, near Orléans Boulevard, and allegedly attempted to steal some merchandise. When confronted by an employee, police say the man threatened the employee with a knife before running away.
No one was hurt.
The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 18 to 20 years old, 5’5 to 5’6 (165-168 cm), 130 to 140 pounds (59-64kg), thin build and had noticeable acne.
He was wearing a black zipped-up winter coat, dark pants, black high top Nike basketball shoes with red soles and a black Nike back pack.
Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.