OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help identifying a suspect in an east-end robbery.

Ottawa Police say at around 4:08 p.m. March 21, a male suspect walked into a store on Jeanne d'Arc Boulevard North, near Orléans Boulevard, and allegedly attempted to steal some merchandise. When confronted by an employee, police say the man threatened the employee with a knife before running away.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as a Caucasian man, 18 to 20 years old, 5’5 to 5’6 (165-168 cm), 130 to 140 pounds (59-64kg), thin build and had noticeable acne.

He was wearing a black zipped-up winter coat, dark pants, black high top Nike basketball shoes with red soles and a black Nike back pack.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.