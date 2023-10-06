Ottawa

    • Ottawa police seek to ID robbery suspects

    Ottawa police are looking to identify these men in connection with a robbery on Terminal Avenue Sept. 15, 2023. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are looking to identify these men in connection with a robbery on Terminal Avenue Sept. 15, 2023. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying to men accused of robbing a store last month.

    Police say two suspects stole about $400 worth of product from a store at the Trainyards on Terminal Avenue just before noon on Sept. 15. When a security guard tried to stop them, one of the men threatened the guard and produced a suspected firearm.

    The guard was not hurt.

    The first suspect is described as a white male, 20-30 years-old, 5-foot-8 (173 cm), with a slim build and brown hair in a bun. He was last seen wearing a purple hooded sweatshirt with white writing, grey sweatpants, back and white running shoes and a black mask on his face.

    The second suspect is described as a white male, 50-60 years-old, 5-foot-5 (165 cm), with a medium build, dark hair and dark facial hair. He was last seen wearing a green jacket, blue pants, red and black running shoes and a green camouflage ball cap. He was also pulling a black suitcase.

    Anyone with information as to the identity of these individuals, or information about this incident, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5677.

