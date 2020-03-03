OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police say they're looking to identify a man, whom they describe as a person of interest, as they investigate a robbery on Hobin Street in Stittsville.

Police say, at around 10:30 p.m. Thurs., Feb. 6, 2020, a lone man armed with a rifle entered a store on Hobin Street, near Sittsville Main Street, and allegedly stole cash, cigarettes, and lottery tickets.

A suspect is already facing charges in connection with the robbery.

A short time after the robbery, police say a man entered a business on Hazeldean Road and tried to redeem some of the stolen lottery tickets.

The person of interest is described as a white man in his twenties, heavy-set, with a brown beard. He was wearing a brown jacket with a grey hoodie.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.