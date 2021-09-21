OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of robbing a grocery store last week.

In a release, police said a man walked into the store on Isabella Street at around 9:40 p.m. Sept. 14 and passed a note to an employee demanding cash.

He is described as a Caucasian man in his thirties, standing about 5-foot-6 (168cm). He had a black scarf covering half his face and was wearing a dark grey leather jacket, a black baseball hat, a red shirt, dark pants and black running shoes.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa Police’s Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.