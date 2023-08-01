Ottawa police seek to ID man accused of pulling knife on OC Transpo passenger

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man accused of trying to rob someone on an OC Transpo bus in June.

The incident happened on a Route 85 bus at around 11:40 p.m. June 29.

According to police, the bus was in Gatineau when the suspect and victim "exchanged a few words" before the suspect allegedly pulled out a knife and demanded the victim's belongings.

The victim alerted other passengers and the driver, and the bus stopped on Preston Street in Ottawa, where the suspect got off and left in the direction of Oak Street, a news release says.

No one was hurt.

The suspect is described as Black and in his early 30s. He was last seen wearing a black t-shirt, black track pants with a white stripe along the sides, a black baseball cap, a grey backpack and glasses.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.