Ottawa police seek to ID man accused of pulling knife on OC Transpo passenger

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, who is accused of trying to rob another OC Transpo passenger at knifepoint on June 29, 2023. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying this man, who is accused of trying to rob another OC Transpo passenger at knifepoint on June 29, 2023. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina