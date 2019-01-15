

CTV Ottawa





Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a suspect in a case of possible voyeurism last summer.

Police believe the suspect in the photo provided, took pictures of an employee at the St. Laurent Shopping Centre while she assisted him on July 6, 2018 around 8:30 that evening. The suspect is described as middle-eastern, about 45 to 50 years old with a light to medium build. The man speaks with an accent and had a mark on the left side of his face at the time of the incident.

Anyone with information regarding this investigation is asked to call the Ottawa Police, Central Criminal Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.