Ottawa police seek 'person of interest' in suspicious incident

Ottawa police released this photo of a person of interest in relation to a suspicious incident in December 2022. (Ottawa Police Service) Ottawa police released this photo of a person of interest in relation to a suspicious incident in December 2022. (Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Mexico zoo director killed, cooked 4 pygmy goats for party

The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.The former director of a zoo in southern Mexico killed four of the zoo's pygmy goats and served them up at a Christmas-season party, authorities said.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina