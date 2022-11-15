Ottawa police seek missing woman, 79, last seen in Centrepointe

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 79-year-old woman.

Suzanne Hariton was last seen in the Centrepointe area at 12:30 p.m. Tuesday. Ottawa police say her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Hariton is described as a white woman, 5-foot-6, with shoulder-length grey hair. She was wearing a grey-green top, black pants, possibly brown clogs and a pea green coat.

She does not have a cell phone with her and is believed to be on foot. She is known to frequent Briargreen Public School and walks around the Centrepointe area.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Suzanne Hariton is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service - West Staff’s Desk at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912.