Ottawa police seek missing girl, 13, last seen at airport

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old girl.

Soul Rae was last seen at the Ottawa International Airport Saturday afternoon. Police say her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

She's described as an East Indian girl with light skin. She's around 5-foot-7 (170 cm) with a slim-to-medium build. She was last seen wearing a black hoodie with a multi-coloured design on the front (as depicted in the provided photo above), black Nike track pants with stripes, and sunglasses with a gold trim.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Soul Rae is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service – in an emergency 911, or by contacting the East Staff’s Desk at 613-236-1222 ext. 3212.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca