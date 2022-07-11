Ottawa police seek missing 76-year-old woman

Ottawa police are searching for a 76-year-old woman who went missing over the weekend.

Louise Hasbani was last seen at noon on Saturday at her home near the Cedarview and Fallowfield roads, police said. There are concerns for her safety.

Police say she is believed to be driving a black 2021 Nissan Versa with Ontario plates BDFS 402.

She is described as white, 5-foot-4, with grey hair and possibly wearing a white t-shirt.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police.