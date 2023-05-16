Ottawa police seek missing 51-year-old woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 51-year-old woman.

Cheryl-Ann Angenent was last seen on Sunday around 12:30 p.m. on Cambridge Street North, police said in a news release.

Police say her family is concerned for her health and safety because she has a medical condition that requires medication.

Angenent is described as white and 5-foot-6 with shoulder-length dark hair and glasses. Police say her speech is slowed and she uses a black manual wheelchair.

She was last seen wearing a yellow t-shirt with a black pattern on the upper left side, navy pants (possibly jeans), and black Nike running shoes with pink soles.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Ottawa police.