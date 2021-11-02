OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 46-year-old man.

John Cox was last seen on Friday around noon leaving his home on Woodroffe Avenue near Prince of Wales Drive.

His family is concerned about his safety and well-being, police said.

Cox is described as white, 5-foot-6, with an athletic build and short light brown and grey hair.

He’s believed to be driving a 2019 black Subaru Forester with Ontario plates BFYZ 471.

Anyone with information is asked to call Ottawa police.