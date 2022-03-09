Ottawa police seek missing 28-year-old woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 28-year-old woman.

Jenna Rhianna Maze was last seen Wednesday morning around 12:10 a.m. on Wellington Street between Bay and Lyon streets, police said.

Her family and police are concerned for her safety.

Maze is describe as 5-foot-6 and 150 pounds with short black hair and piercings on her bottom lip and below her right eye.

Police say she is known to wear a black jacket, scarf and bandanna in her hair.

Anyone with information is asked to call police.