Ottawa police seek missing 28-year-old woman

Police say Jenna Rhianna Maze was last seen early Wednesday morning. Police are concerned for her safety. (Ottawa Police Service) Police say Jenna Rhianna Maze was last seen early Wednesday morning. Police are concerned for her safety. (Ottawa Police Service)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

McDonald's, Starbucks, Coke, Pepsi join exodus out of Russia

McDonald's, Starbucks, Coca-Cola, PepsiCo and General Electric -- ubiquitous global brands and symbols of U.S. corporate might -- all announced Tuesday they were temporarily suspending their business in Russia in response to the country's invasion of Ukraine.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina