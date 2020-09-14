Advertisement
Ottawa police seek missing 19-year-old woman
Published Monday, September 14, 2020 12:56PM EDT
Ottawa police say Sophia Hennessey, 19, was last seen Saturday afternoon. Her family is worried for her safety.
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old woman.
Police say Sophia Hennessey was last seen Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Davidson Road area, in the city’s south end. She was reported missing on Sunday. Her family is worried for her safety.
Hennessey is described as white and five-foot-six with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.
Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.