OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 19-year-old woman.

Police say Sophia Hennessey was last seen Saturday at 5 p.m. in the Davidson Road area, in the city’s south end. She was reported missing on Sunday. Her family is worried for her safety.

Hennessey is described as white and five-foot-six with shoulder-length brown hair and brown eyes. She may be wearing glasses.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call police.