Ottawa police seek missing 13-year-old girl

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 13-year-old girl.

Jax Rose Langdon was last seen on Wednesday leaving her home in Nepean, police said in a news release. Her family is concerned for her safety.

She is described as white, about 5-foot-2 and 100 pounds with a slim build, blue eyes and shoulder-length black hair.

Police said she was last seen wearing a black jacket, black-and-white plaid shirt, jeans and hiking boots.

She is known to frequent College Square and other parts of Nepean, along with Centretown, specifically Elgin Street.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to contact police or Crime Stoppers.