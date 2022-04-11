Ottawa police seek missing 12-year-old who may be headed to Prescott

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating a missing 12-year-old boy.

Wyatt David Foreman was last seen at around 7 p.m. Sunday on Parkglen Drive, just south of Algonquin College.

Police said investigators believe Wyatt may be attempting to travel to the Prescott area.

Wyatt is described as white, 5-foot-3 (160cm), 150 lbs (68kg) with brown hair. He was last seen wearing black shorts with a grey hoodie and a t-shirt. He may be wearing a baseball cap.

Police note his hair is longer than shown in the attached picture.

Anyone with information on Wyatt’s current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.