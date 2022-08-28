Ottawa police seek men wanted in connection with ByWard Market shooting
Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help locating two men wanted in connection with an incident in the ByWard Market in which several people were shot.
Police received several 911 calls reporting a shooting on York Street, between Sussex Drive and ByWard Market Square, at approximately 2:20 a.m. Friday.
Three men were found with gunshot wounds at the scene, and police say two others may have also been injured in the incident. At least one person was treated in a hospital outside of Ottawa. None of the men's injuries was considered life-threatening.
On Sunday, Ottawa police released a photo of a suspect.
Michael Meehan, 28, is wanted on charges of aggravated assault, carrying a concealed weapon, and four counts each of assault with a weapon and pointing a firearm.
Police say they haven’t found the gun that was used.
A second man, Tyler Meehan, 25, is also wanted on an assault charge in connection with the incident.
Anything with information regarding the whereabouts of these two men is asked to call the Guns and Gangs Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5050. Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
Deputy PM Freeland responds to harassment incident in Alberta
Deputy Prime Minister Chrystia Freeland has responded to an incident of verbal harassment in Alberta after video of the encounter was widely circulated on social media. Politicians of all stripes have also expressed their support of Freeland and condemned harassment.
Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie: police
Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning have died in a single-vehicle collision near Barrie.
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
NASA is heading back to the Moon — and Canada's coming, too
On Monday, NASA is taking the first step to bringing humans back to the Moon, but this time it's an international collaboration, one that will see Canadian technology and Canadian astronauts making a clear mark on lunar history.
Artemis launch: The rocket, the flight plan and what’s next
Years late and billions over budget, NASA's new moon rocket makes its debut in a high-stakes test flight before astronauts get on top. The 322-foot (98-metre) rocket will attempt to send an empty crew capsule into a far-flung lunar orbit, 50 years after NASA's famed Apollo moonshots.
Police investigating skydiving incident that killed a woman in Innisfil, Ont.
Police in Innisfil, Ont., say they are investigating after a woman died in a skydiving incident.
Infectious disease experts aren’t all on the same page about COVID booster mandates
As Western University imposes a booster mandate on students and staff -- an effort it says is to lessen the risk of COVID-19 transmission this fall -- not all infectious disease experts are on the same page about the benefits.
Atlantic
-
Man dead following incident involving discharge of officer's weapon: Halifax police
A man has died following an incident involving the discharge of a service weapon by a member of the Halifax Regional Police Saturday night.
-
Small protest held in Moncton to voice concerns about province's health-care system
New Brunswick's health-care system was the topic of a small protest in Moncton on Sunday.
-
'We just want him home': Awareness walk held in Membertou for missing man
A big crowd marched through Cape Breton’s Membertou First Nation on Sunday to raise awareness about a man who's been missing for more than two weeks.
Toronto
-
Six people reported missing Saturday killed in crash near Barrie: police
Six young adults who were reported missing early Saturday morning have died in a single-vehicle collision near Barrie.
-
Two women killed in Toronto daylight stabbing identified by police
Toronto police have identified two women fatally stabbed in North York Friday.
-
Police searching for man accused of assaulting woman at Toronto Blue Jays game
Police are looking to identify a man accused of assaulting a woman at a Toronto Blue Jays game at Rogers Centre Friday evening.
Montreal
-
Quebec election campaign begins as CAQ holds commanding lead in polls
Quebec's general election campaign has officially begun, and the leaders of the five major parties have about five weeks to win over voters ahead of the Oct. 3 vote. Outgoing Quebec Premier François Legault tried to remain humble on Sunday, as the polls indicated that it's his election to lose and his party is on its way to winning a bigger majority than it secured during the last general election in 2018.
-
What are the five major parties taking part in Quebec's provincial election?
Quebec's election campaign began on Sunday and Quebecers will go to the polls on Oct. 3; here's a look at the five parties vying to form the province's next government.
-
Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler calls multiple sexual assault allegations false
Arcade Fire frontman Win Butler is denying accusations of sexual misconduct made against him by multiple people.
Northern Ontario
-
Car-lovers converge on North Bay to show off their ride
Car enthusiasts from all over Ontario and Quebec converged on Lee Park in North Bay for a large car and bike show.
-
Timmins' only bowling alley updates its scoring system thanks to a donation
The only bowling alley in Timmins has undergone some big changes over the past few months, largely in part to a generous donation from a donor that doesn't want any recognition.
-
Sault dance school celebrating 20 years
A dance school in Sault Ste. Marie is celebrating a milestone this year. Studio Dance Arts is preparing for its 20th season. The school is also celebrating the accomplishments of one of its younger students, who has just returned home from one of Canada’s premier dance schools.
London
-
'This is a sacred symbol': Holy Roller vandalized again
Months after London, Ont.’s famed Holy Roller was returned to Victoria Park after a year-long restoration, the WWII-era Sherman tank has once again been vandalized. Over the weekend, it was discovered that a suspect(s) had taken an object and carved words onto the front of the tank.
-
'I’m so overwhelmed': London WWII veteran surprised with French Legion of Honour Medal
Soon-to-be 99-year-old George Beardshaw got the surprise of a lifetime Sunday afternoon. Believing he was headed to the Canadian Corps Bar on Dundas Street for a small get together, he arrived to see a hall full of family, friends and Legion members cheering for his arrival.
-
Construction closes section of Adelaide Street North to traffic
Drivers who frequently use Adelaide Street North might have to plan an alternative route over the next few days while work continues on the Adelaide Underpass project.
Winnipeg
-
Mosquito fogging resumes Sunday: City
The City of Winnipeg is planning to fog for mosquitos again Sunday night, resuming its adult nuisance mosquito control program at 9:30 p.m. if weather permits. The treatments will continue through 6:30 a.m. Monday.
-
'94 in 94' social media campaign renews Truth and Reconciliation Commission's calls to action
A new social media campaign is renewing the 94 calls to action put forth by the Truth and Reconciliation Commission nearly seven years ago by encouraging Manitobans to actually do them, and talk about it online.
-
Teen homicide suspect arrested: Police
Winnipeg Police have found a 15-year old male suspect wanted in connection to a double homicide and aggravated assault last week.
Kitchener
-
No injuries reported after fire at Cambridge construction site
As of 11:30 a.m. Sunday, smoke could be seen rising from one of the lots at a subdivision development near Maple Bush Drive and Wesley Boulevard.
-
Crews respond to 40 acre ginseng fire in Brant County
Around 50 firefighters from multiple stations responded to a ginseng farm just west of Brantford Sunday.
-
Recovery 'precarious' for Coalition of Muslim Women executive director injured in ATV crash
The Coalition of Muslim Women of KW has launched a fundraising campaign to cover Fauzia Mazhar’s medical expenses after she was seriously injured in a desert safari ATV crash in the United Arab Emirates.
Calgary
-
U of C works to meet housing demands for students as residence reaches full capacity for first time in 10 years
Hundreds of students moved into residence at the University of Calgary on Sunday, but some are still waiting to secure housing for the fall semester.
-
Police arrest suspect in fatal Inglewood assault
Police have arrested the man they believe is responsible for killing another man in Inglewood Saturday.
-
Serious central Alberta road rage incident sends 3 children, 2 adults to hospital
RCMP are investigating a serious road rage incident that became a hit-and-run crash Saturday afternoon along Highway 2 near Carstairs, Alta.
Saskatoon
-
'It felt like a dream': Sask. Backstreet Boys super fan attends concert of a lifetime
A long-time Backstreet Boys fan was surprised with tickets to Saturday’s show at the SaskTel Centre.
-
Far fewer Sask. heat records broken in 2022 compared to 2021: Environment Canada
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.
-
'I had tears in my eyes': Ukrainian Day in the Park provides the chance for newcomers to connect
"Today is a celebration of Ukrainian Culture,” said Olga Bondarenko Secretary, Ukraine Day in the Park organization committee. “We do have quite a few newcomers who came here in the month of March, April May and still arriving.”
Edmonton
-
Celebrating 100 years in Oliver while searching for a new name
It’s been 100 years since the Oliver neighbourhood, then under a different name, was formed in Edmonton, but as the community celebrates, it’s also looking towards a different future.
-
Funding for community groups a central plank of Canada's first ever LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan'
The federal government says it will prioritize direct funding for community groups under Canada's first ever federal LGBTQ2S+ 'action plan,' stating that they are the best-placed organizations to identify and deliver the support needed to address 'persisting inequities' and improve the wellbeing of LGBTQ2S+ individuals in this country.
-
'Impaired driving kills': Raising awareness on impaired driving
Edmonton’s chapter of Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) held a fundraising walk Sunday in an effort to raise awareness of impaired driving in the city and surrounding areas.
Vancouver
-
8-month-old baby dies in B.C. community where no ambulance was available
An eight-month-old baby died Thursday in a small community in the B.C. Interior. At the time of the death, there was no ambulance service in the town.
-
South Surrey shooting now fatal, homicide team called
A shooting in South Surrey Saturday night has turned fatal, RCMP say.
-
Kamloops drive-by shooting kills 1, injures another
Mounties in Kamloops are appealing for witnesses after a drive-by shooting that killed one man and injured another Friday night.
Regina
-
Far fewer Sask. heat records broken in 2022 compared to 2021: Environment Canada
While temperatures have been above average for the majority of August in Saskatchewan, the number of heat records broken in 2022 pale in comparison to those shattered last summer.
-
'We can do whatever they can': Female firefighters compete in FireFit championship
'FireFit,' a firefighting championship, made its way to the Queen City on the weekend. The two-day event began with an individual challenge portion on Saturday.
-
Riders get back in win column with victory over Lions
The Saskatchewan Roughriders picked up a much needed 23-16 win over the B.C. Lions on Friday night at B.C. Place.