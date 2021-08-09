OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for a man they say took a bag of cash from a convenience store counter in the southeast end last month.

It happened at a store on Bridle Path Drive on Saturday, July 10. Police say a woman paid for her purchases at the store and inadvertently left a plastic bag containing her money on the counter.

After she left the store, a man approached the counter and took the bag, police said.

The man is described as white, about 50 years old with a heavy build. He has a large tattoo covering his left forearm.

Anyone with information is asked to call police or Crime Stoppers.