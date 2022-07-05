Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman last seen June 12

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 32-year-old woman.

Courtney Gamelin was last seen June 12 near Innes and Cyrville roads. Police say she remains missing and there are concerns for her safety and wellbeing.

Gamelin is white, 5-foot-5 (165 cm), and 128 lbs (58 kg), with a thin build, long wavy hair and blue eyes.

Police say she is known to frequent Lowertown and surrounding areas.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222.