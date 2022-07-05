Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman last seen June 12

Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman last seen June 12

Courtney Gamelin was last seen June 12, 2022 near Innes and Cyrville roads. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Courtney Gamelin was last seen June 12, 2022 near Innes and Cyrville roads. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Police: Parade gunman bought 5 weapons despite threats

The gunman who attacked an Independence Day parade in suburban Chicago, killing at least seven people, legally bought two high-powered rifles and three other weapons despite authorities being called to his home twice in 2019 after he threatened suicide and violence, police said Tuesday.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina