Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 23-year-old woman.

Lexus Deschamps was last seen boarding an OC Transpo bus in the area of Merivale Road and Roydon Place. Police say her family is concerned for her wellbeing.

Deschamps is described as white, with a thin build and medium-length black hair. She was last seen wearing a grey North Face jacket over a grey sweatshirt with roses on the front, pink splash pants, and tan Sketcher boots.

Anyone with information is asked to call the West District Investigations at 613-236-1222 x 2666 and refer to case number 2023-5926.