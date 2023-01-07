Ottawa police seek help locating missing woman

Lexus Deschamps, 23, was reported missing Jan. 7, 2023. She was last seen boarding an OC Transpo bus in the area of Merivale Road and Roydon Place, Ottawa police said. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Lexus Deschamps, 23, was reported missing Jan. 7, 2023. She was last seen boarding an OC Transpo bus in the area of Merivale Road and Roydon Place, Ottawa police said. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Speaker McCarthy: A weakened leader or emboldened survivor?

Republican Kevin McCarthy is the new U.S. House speaker, but as bruising as it was for him to seize the gavel in a history-making election, it may be even more difficult for the embattled leader to do much with the powerful position -- or to even keep it.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina