Ottawa police seek help locating missing teen last seen Canada Day

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 15-year-old girl.

Shyann Cole was last seen Friday at 1 p.m. on Cramer Drive heading toward Canfield Road. Police say they are concerned for her safety and well-being.

She is described as white, 5-foot-4 (163 cm) with short blond hair that is shaved on the sides. She was last seen wearing a grey shirt and grey shorts.

Shyann Cole is known to frequent the South Keys, Carling Avenue, and Hunt Club/Riverside areas.

Anyone with information on her current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.