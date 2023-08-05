Ottawa police seek help locating missing man, 37

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 37-year-old man.

Jonathan Michaud was last seen at around 11:30 a.m. Saturday in the area of Carling Avenue and Merivale Road, police said in a news release.

He might have headed north on Island Park Drive.

Police say they are concerned for his wellbeing.

Michaud is white, 5-foot-8 (173 cm), with a medium build. He is unshaven, with salt-and-pepper facial hair.

He was last seen wearing a yellow New York Yankees baseball cap, a white hoodie with "Champion" written across the front and with red stripes at the wrists, black jogging pants and white high-top shoes.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to contact The Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.