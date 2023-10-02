Ottawa

    • Ottawa police seek help locating missing man

    Lenn Frank was last seen Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in the area of Baseline Road and Valley Field Drive. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Lenn Frank was last seen Sunday, Oct. 1, 2023 in the area of Baseline Road and Valley Field Drive. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

    Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a missing man.

    Lenn Frank was last seen Sunday at 7:23 p.m., in the area of Baseline Road and Valley Stream Drive.

    Police say there are concerns for his wellbeing.

    He is described as Black, 6-feet tall with a slim build, and balding with very short hair. He was last seen wearing a dark-coloured t-shirt and pants and carrying a red bag.

    Anyone with information is asked to call the West District Staff Sergeant at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912 and refer to case number 2023-317319.

