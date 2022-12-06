Ottawa police seek help locating missing man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 39-year-old man.

Justin Henry was last seen Monday in Kanata and police say his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

He's described as 6-feet tall, with close-shaved hair and brown eyes. He usually wears glasses.

He drives a silver 2016 Nissan Sentra with Ontario licence plate CVFF 129.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Justin Henry is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service West Staff Sergeant’s desk at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477 or at crimestoppers.ca