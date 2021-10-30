OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 83-year-old man.

Edmond Groulx was last seen leaving his home on St. Laurent Boulevard near Montreal Road at around 7:40 a.m. Saturday.

He's described as white, 5-foot-6 (170 cm), with a thin build. He is bald. He may be wearing a blue bomber jacket and a baseball cap.

Groulx drives a silver 2013 Kia Sorento with Ontario plates BFYE 759.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Edmond is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.