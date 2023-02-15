Ottawa police seek help locating missing 53-year-old woman

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 53-year-old woman.

Jacqueline Hanniliaq was last seen around noon Feb. 8 in the area of Jeanne d'Arc and St. Joseph boulevards.

Ottawa police say her caregivers are concerned for her safety.

She is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-6 (171 cm) and 110 lbs (49 kg), with black hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a blue jacket, black pants, black boots with white-striped soles, a purple-and-black winter hat, and an orange backpack.

She is known to frequent Vanier and the downtown core.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Jacqueline Hanniliaq is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.