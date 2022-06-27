Ottawa police seek help locating missing 16-year-old autistic youth

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 16-year-old autistic boy.

Isaac Mclarty was last seen at around 8 a.m. Sunday in the area of Brookfield Road and the Airport Parkway.

Police say his family is concerned for his safety and wellbeing.

He’s described as white, 6-feet tall (183 cm), and 180 lbs (82 kg) with brown hair and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing grey sweatpants and a grey Ottawa Senators hoodie.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.