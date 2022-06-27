Ottawa police seek help locating missing 16-year-old autistic youth

Ottawa police seek help locating missing 16-year-old autistic youth

Issac Mclarty, 16, was last seen June 26, 2022, at around 8 a.m. near Brookfield Road and Airport Parkway. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Issac Mclarty, 16, was last seen June 26, 2022, at around 8 a.m. near Brookfield Road and Airport Parkway. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina