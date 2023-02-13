Ottawa police seek help locating missing 13-year-old boy

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating a 13-year-old boy.

Sebastien Oliver was last seen Sunday, Feb. 12, 2023, leaving his home in the Pineglen area in Nepean. Ottawa police say his family is concerned for his safety.

He is described as white, 5-foot-4 (162 cm) with brown hair which has since been shaved since the provided photo was taken. He may be wearing a dark blue coat, grey sweatpants and black boots.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Sebastien Oliver is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.