Ottawa police seek help locating missing 13-year-old boy

Sebastien Oliver, 13, was last seen Feb. 12, 2023 in the Pineglen area. Ottawa police say his hair has been shaved since this photo was taken. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Sebastien Oliver, 13, was last seen Feb. 12, 2023 in the Pineglen area. Ottawa police say his hair has been shaved since this photo was taken. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina