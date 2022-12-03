Ottawa police seek help locating missing 13-year-old

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 13-year-old boy.

Sebastien Olivier was last seen at his home in Nepean Saturday morning.

He's white, 5-foot-2, with a heavy-set build and brown hair in a mushroom cut. He was last seen wearing black pants, a dark blue coat and winter boots.

Olivier uses OC Transpo to get around.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Sebastien Olivier is asked to contact Ottawa police at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912.