Ottawa police seek help locating missing 13-year-old

Sebastien Olivier, 13, was last seen Dec. 3, 2022 in the Nepean area. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Sebastien Olivier, 13, was last seen Dec. 3, 2022 in the Nepean area. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

