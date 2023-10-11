Ottawa police seek help identifying suspect in apartment break-ins

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in identifying a man suspected in a series of apartment break-ins and thefts.

Several incidents were reported across the city between Aug. 28 and Sept. 20.

Police claim the suspect entered the buildings either by prying the doors open or following a tenant inside through the underground parking garage. Once inside, the suspect would steal keys from key boxes and enter units or steal items and packages from the mail room.

The suspect is described as a white male between 20 and 30 years old, with a thin build, short reddish-brown hair and a short beard. Each time the suspect has worn different clothing, police said.

Anyone with information as to the identity of these suspect or information about this incident, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Break and Enter Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 4533.