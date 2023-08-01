Ottawa police seek help identifying sexual assault suspect

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help identifying a man accused of groping a woman downtown.

The woman was walking on Elgin Street near Slater Street at around 10:30 p.m. June 26 when a man walked past her, groped her buttocks and yelled obscenities toward her, police claimed.

The suspect kept walking north on Elgin Street.

The suspect is described as white, approximately 45 years old, and around 5-foot-8 (173 cm) tall. He has a slim build, shoulder-length dark blond hair and was unshaven. He was seen wearing a light-coloured short sleeve-shirt and cardigan, khaki pants, black running shoes with white soles. He spoke with a deep, hoarse voice.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service Central District Investigations Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.