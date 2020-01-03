OTTAWA -- Ottawa Police are asking for the public's help in identifying a robbery suspect.

Police say the victim was approached by a group of men along the Airport Parkway at around 8:37 p.m. Nov. 28, 2019.

One of the suspects allegedly threatened the victim with a knife and demanded their belongings. The suspects then fled.

One of them remains unidentified.

He's described as a Black man, in his early 20’s, wearing a black jacket and a durag.

Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to call the Ottawa Police Service Robbery Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 5116.