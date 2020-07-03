OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 25-year-old woman.

Brittany Dignard-Hitsman was reported missing Friday. She was last seen at Westboro Beach and her family is concerned for her safety, police said.

Dignard-Hitsman is described as white, 5’7” (170cm) tall, and around 95 lbs (43kg), with a thin build. She has acne and scars on her face, shoulder length dyed black hair, brown eyes, and multiple tattoos on hands and arms.

Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.

Anonymous tips can be submitted by calling Crime Stoppers toll-free at 1-800-222-8477, or crimestoppers.ca