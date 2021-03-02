OTTAWA -- The Ottawa Police Service is asking for the public's help in locating two missing 14-year-old boys.

Ocean Auclair-Bissonnette and Seth Ennis were last seen near Bathgate Park on Saturday. They have been missing since Thursday, police said in a news release.

The boys are believed to be together. Police say there are concerns for their safety.

Ocean Auclair-Bissonnette is described as white, about 5-foot-3 (160 cm), with a slim build, weighing around 110 pounds (50 kg). He has chin-length dirty blond, wavy hair and grey/green eyes. He was last seen wearing black coat and grey sweatpants.

Seth Ennis is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-4 (163cm), around 120 pounds (54 kg), with a medium build, a medium complexion, short black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a camouflage winter jacket with a hoodie and black sweatpants.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of either or both of the teens is asked to call police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where they are currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit at 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.