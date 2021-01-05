OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 16-year-old girl.

Sabrina Turner was last seen Jan. 4 at approximately 3:30 p.m. at her home in the west end of Ottawa.

Her family is concerned for her safety, police said.

Sabrina Turner is described as a Caucasian female, 5’7’’ (170 cm) tall, with a medium to heavy build, approximately 160 lbs (77kg). She has short brown hair and brown eyes.

She was last seen wearing a white parka with fur trim on the hood, black and grey tights and was carrying a large orange bag.

Police said she is known to frequent the ByWard Market area and the Rideau Centre.

Anyone with information on her current whereabouts is asked to call the Ottawa Police West Criminal Investigations Section at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 a.m. and 4:00 p.m., daily.