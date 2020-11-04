OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for help finding a missing 57-year-old man.

Charles Charron, a.k.a. Charles Knight, has been missing from the George Street and Dalhousie Street area since Oct. 29, 2020, according to Ottawa police.

Charron is described as white and approximately 5'6" (167 cm) tall with a very slim build. He has dark hair, a goatee and has difficulty walking.

Anyone with information can call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.