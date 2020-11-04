Advertisement
Ottawa police seek help finding missing man, last seen in ByWard Market
Published Wednesday, November 4, 2020 7:57AM EST
Charles Charron, a.k.a. Charles Knight, 57, was last seen in the area of George Street and Dalhousie Street in Ottawa on Oct. 29, 2020. (Photo provided by the Ottawa Police Service)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for help finding a missing 57-year-old man.
Charles Charron, a.k.a. Charles Knight, has been missing from the George Street and Dalhousie Street area since Oct. 29, 2020, according to Ottawa police.
Charron is described as white and approximately 5'6" (167 cm) tall with a very slim build. He has dark hair, a goatee and has difficulty walking.
Anyone with information can call the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.