Ottawa police seek help finding missing man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing man.

Daljinder Singh Bhullar was last seen at 2:16 a.m. Sunday near York Street and ByWard Market Square.

He is described as an East Indian man, standing 5-foot-7 (170 cm) tall, and weighing approximately 180 lbs (81 kg). He was last seen wearing a plaid shirt with blue, red and white stripes, a grey sweater and blue jeans.

Police say he speaks Punjabi and does not speak English. His family is concerned for his wellbeing.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Central District Investigations at 613-236-1222, ext. 5166.