Ottawa police seek help finding missing man

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help finding a missing 31-year-old man.

Jamie Sullivan was last seen around 2:20 a.m. Monday leaving the Montfort Hospital on Montreal Road.

Police say his family is concerned for his wellbeing.

He is described as white, 5-foot-9 (175 cm) and 150 lbs (68 kg), with short brown hair, a beard, and a teardrop tattoo under his right eye. He was last seen wearing black pants and a black shirt.

Police are asking anyone who sees him not to approach, but to call 9-1-1 immediately.

Anyone with information on the current whereabouts of Jamie Sullivan is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.