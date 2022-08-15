Ottawa police seek help finding missing man

Ottawa police say Jamie Sullivan, 31, was last seen around 2:20 a.m. Aug. 15, 2022, leaving the Montfort Hospital on Montreal Road. (Ottawa Police Service/handout) Ottawa police say Jamie Sullivan, 31, was last seen around 2:20 a.m. Aug. 15, 2022, leaving the Montfort Hospital on Montreal Road. (Ottawa Police Service/handout)

