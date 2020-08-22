OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 32-year-old man.

Constantino Riccardo was last seen in the west end of Ottawa and was reported missing Aug. 21.

He's described as white, 172 cm (5’8”) tall, with a medium build. He has short brown hair and a full beard.

He was last seen wearing a camo hat, black pants, a black t-shirt, a camo sweater and black crocs.

Riccardo's family is worried for his safety, police say.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Constantino Riccardo is asked to call the Ottawa Police West Staff Sergeant’s desk at 613-236-1222 x 2912.