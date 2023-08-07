Ottawa police seek help finding missing 20-year-old man

Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 20-year-old man.

Lucas Glen was last seen leaving his home in the Greenbank and Fallowfield area at around 2:30 p.m. Monday. He was on foot.

Police say Lucas is a high-functioning autistic man. He is white, around 6-feet tall with dark hair, and a full beard. He was last seen wearing a green t-shirt, black shorts, and flip-flops.

He might be carrying a stuffed animal and a portable home phone.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Lucas Glen, is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service - West Division Staff’s Desk at 613-236-1222 ext. 2912.