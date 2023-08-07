Ottawa police seek help finding missing 20-year-old man

Lucas Glen, 20, was last seen leaving his home in the Greenbank and Fallowfield area at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo provided by Ottawa police) Lucas Glen, 20, was last seen leaving his home in the Greenbank and Fallowfield area at around 2:30 p.m. Monday, Aug. 7, 2023. (Photo provided by Ottawa police)

