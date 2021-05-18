Advertisement
Ottawa police seek help finding missing 15-year-old
Ottawa police are asking for the public's help locating Jessica Yates, 15, who was last seen in the Cambrian and Greenbank area overnight between May 17 and 18, 2021. (Ottawa police handout)
OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.
Police say Jessica Yates left her home in the Greenbank Road and Cambrian Road area in Barrhaven between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday. Her family is concerned for her safety.
She is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-2, with a small build and chin length black hair.
She was last seen wearing a lime green Under Armour hoodie with a blue band across the bottom, blue Keen running shoes and carrying a grey tote bag.
Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Jessica Yates is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext: 2912.
If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00am and 4:00pm, daily or ext: 2912 after hours.