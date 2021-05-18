OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help in locating a missing 15-year-old girl.

Police say Jessica Yates left her home in the Greenbank Road and Cambrian Road area in Barrhaven between 11:30 p.m. Monday and 3 a.m. Tuesday. Her family is concerned for her safety.

She is described as Indigenous, 5-foot-2, with a small build and chin length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a lime green Under Armour hoodie with a blue band across the bottom, blue Keen running shoes and carrying a grey tote bag.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Jessica Yates is asked to call Ottawa police at 613-236-1222, ext: 2912.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where she is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00am and 4:00pm, daily or ext: 2912 after hours.