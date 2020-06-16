OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are asking for the public's help finding a missing 15-year-old boy.

Dayquon Zulu was reported missing to Ottawa Police on Saturday. He was last seen in the south end of Ottawa.

He's described as brown-skinned, 5’2” (157cm) tall, and 180 lbs (82kg), with brown hair that is braided, brown eyes, and he has both ears pierced.

His family is concerned for his safety.

Anyone with information about the current whereabouts of Dayquon is asked to call the Ottawa Police at 613-236-1222.

If you have information that could assist investigators, but do not know where he is currently, please contact the Missing Persons Unit 613-236-1222, ext. 2355, between 8:00 am and 4:00 pm, daily.