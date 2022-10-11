Ottawa police seek help finding missing 14-year-old girl

Ottawa police are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing 14-year-old girl.

Victoria Goodenough was last seen around 3:30 p.m. Oct. 3 in Orléans, Ottawa police said Tuesday.

She is described as white, 5-foot-4, with a thin build, brown eyes, and mid-length, freshly dyed black hair. She wears braces, has a tattoo of a pill on her upper left arm and has ear, nose, and helix piercings.

She was last seen wearing a bright yellow sweater, dark grey sweatpants, white and green Nike shoes and she was carrying a dark blue backpack.

Goodenough is known to frequent the downtown area, police said.

Anyone with information about her current whereabouts is asked to contact the Ottawa Police Service at 613-236-1222.